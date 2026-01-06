BRAIN Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: 520394 / ISIN: DE0005203947
|
06.01.2026 11:59:23
EQS-AFR: BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRAIN Biotech AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BRAIN Biotech AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 14, 2026
Address: https://www.brain-biotech-group.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen-finanzkalender/finanzberichte/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: January 14, 2026
Address: https://www.brain-biotech-group.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen-finanzkalender/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: January 14, 2026
Address: https://www.brain-biotech-group.com/en/investors/financial-publications-calendar/financial-reports/
06.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BRAIN Biotech AG
|Darmstädter Straße 34-36
|64673 Zwingenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brain-biotech.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2255368 06.01.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!