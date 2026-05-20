BRAIN Biotech Aktie

BRAIN Biotech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 520394 / ISIN: DE0005203947

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20.05.2026 15:10:53

EQS-AFR: BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRAIN Biotech AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BRAIN Biotech AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.05.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRAIN Biotech AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.brain-biotech-group.com/de/investoren/finanzpublikationen-finanzkalender/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 28, 2026
Address: https://www.brain-biotech-group.com/en/investors/financial-publications-calendar/financial-reports/

20.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: BRAIN Biotech AG
Darmstädter Straße 34-36
64673 Zwingenberg
Germany
Internet: www.brain-biotech.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2330820  20.05.2026 CET/CEST

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