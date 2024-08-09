|
09.08.2024 14:23:18
EQS-AFR: Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Branicks Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2024
Address: http://branicks.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2024
Address: http://branicks.com/en/ir/financial-reports/
09.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1965137 09.08.2024 CET/CEST
