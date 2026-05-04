BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
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04.05.2026 11:48:24
EQS-AFR: Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Branicks Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://branicks.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://branicks.com/en/ir/financial-reports/
04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2320602 04.05.2026 CET/CEST
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|BRANICKS Group AG (ex DIC Asset AG)
|1,30
|-1,52%