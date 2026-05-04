BRANICKS Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4

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04.05.2026 11:48:24

EQS-AFR: Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRANICKS Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04.05.2026 / 11:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Branicks Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://branicks.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://branicks.com/en/ir/financial-reports/

04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Branicks Group AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.branicks.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2320602  04.05.2026 CET/CEST

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