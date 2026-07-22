EQS-AFR: Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: BRANICKS Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Branicks Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



22.07.2026 / 15:25 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 31, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 31, 2026

Address:

Branicks Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: December 31, 2026Address: https://branicks.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/ Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: December 31, 2026Address: https://branicks.com/en/ir/financial-reports/

22.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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