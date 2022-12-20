Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
20.12.2022 12:49:51

EQS-AFR: Brenntag SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Brenntag SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
Brenntag SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

20.12.2022 / 12:49 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brenntag SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023
Address: https://corporate.brenntag.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-and-events/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 10, 2023
Address: https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-publications/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://corporate.brenntag.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen-and-events/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/publications-and-events/financial-publications/

Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
1517845  20.12.2022 CET/CEST

