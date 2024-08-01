|
01.08.2024 09:56:28
EQS-AFR: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brockhaus Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brockhaus Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/German/3000/publikationen.html#reports
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/websites/brockhaustechnologies/English/3000/publications.html#reports
01.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brockhaus Technologies AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1959221 01.08.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brockhaus Technologiesmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Brockhaus Technologiesmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brockhaus Technologies
|31,40
|3,29%