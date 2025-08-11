Brockhaus Technologies Aktie

WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42

11.08.2025 21:33:53

EQS-AFR: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brockhaus Technologies AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.08.2025 / 21:33 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brockhaus Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: http://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/publikationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2025
Address: http:////ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/en/publications

11.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brockhaus Technologies AG
Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2182442  11.08.2025 CET/CEST

