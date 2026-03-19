Brockhaus Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2GSU4 / ISIN: DE000A2GSU42
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19.03.2026 07:00:38
EQS-AFR: Brockhaus Technologies AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Brockhaus Technologies AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Brockhaus Technologies AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/en/publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/publikationen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.brockhaus-technologies.com/en/publications
19.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brockhaus Technologies AG
|Thurn-und-Taxis-Platz 6
|60313 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.brockhaus-technologies.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293646 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
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