15.12.2022 08:00:19
EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)
Language: German
Address: https://www.buho.at/Burgenland-Holding-AG/Finanzinformationen/Finanzberichte-(1)/2021-22
15.12.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burgenland Holding AG
|Marktstraße 3
|7000 Eisenstadt
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.buho.at
