EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports

Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report



28.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG



Language: German

Address:

Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.buho.at/finanzberichte

28.05.2026 CET/CEST

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