Burgenland Aktie

Burgenland für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 64055 / ISIN: AT0000640552

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28.05.2026 08:00:04

EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG / Release of Financial Reports
Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

28.05.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.buho.at/finanzberichte

28.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Burgenland Holding AG
Marktstraße 3
7000 Eisenstadt
Austria
Internet: www.buho.at

 
End of News EQS News Service

2334274  28.05.2026 CET/CEST

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