Burgenland Aktie
WKN: 64055 / ISIN: AT0000640552
|
28.05.2026 08:00:04
EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report
|
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Burgenland Holding AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Burgenland Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.buho.at/finanzberichte
28.05.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Burgenland Holding AG
|Marktstraße 3
|7000 Eisenstadt
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.buho.at
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2334274 28.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Burgenland Holding AG
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08:00
|EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
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08:00
|EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
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12.02.26
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18.12.25
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18.12.25
|EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)
|
18.12.25
|EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
18.12.25
|EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Release of a Financial report (EQS Group)
|
18.12.25
|EQS-AFR: Burgenland Holding AG: Bekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung eines Finanzberichtes (EQS Group)