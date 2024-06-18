|
18.06.2024 10:34:24
EQS-AFR: CAMERIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CAMERIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CAMERIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 05, 2024
Address: https://www.camerit.de/investor-relations/berichte/
18.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CAMERIT AG
|Wendenstraße 1A
|20099 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.camerit.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1927641 18.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!