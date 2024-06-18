EQS-AFR: CAMERIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.06.2024 10:34:24

CAMERIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 05, 2024
Address: https://www.camerit.de/investor-relations/berichte/

Language: English
Company: CAMERIT AG
Wendenstraße 1A
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.camerit.de

 
