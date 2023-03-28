|
EQS-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2023/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2023-en/
