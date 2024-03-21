|
21.03.2024 08:00:12
EQS-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2024/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: http://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2024
21.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1863323 21.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SEmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|EQS-AFR: CANCOM SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|EQS-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
20.03.24
|TecDAX-Wert CANCOM SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in CANCOM SE von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.24
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: TecDAX notiert nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: TecDAX letztendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: TecDAX mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)