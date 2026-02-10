CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
|
10.02.2026 18:00:14
EQS-AFR: CANCOM SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CANCOM SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://investoren.cancom.de/berichte-praesentati_category/2026/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://investors.cancom.com/berichte-praesentati_category/2026/
10.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2274048 10.02.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CANCOM SE
|
12.02.26
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: TecDAX am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|ROUNDUP: Cancom erreicht dank Schlussspurt seine Jahresziele - Aktie verliert (dpa-AFX)
|
12.02.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: TecDAX verbucht zum Handelsstart Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|EQS-News: CANCOM SE: Belebung setzt sich fort; CANCOM erfüllt Prognose 2025 (EQS Group)
|
12.02.26