|
02.05.2023 09:00:07
EQS-AFR: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/meditec-ag/financial-communication/6m2223/afx_quartalsbericht_6m2223.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 09, 2023
Address: https://www.zeiss.de/content/dam/meditec-ag/financial-communication/6m2223/afx_half_year_report_2223.pdf
02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
|07745 Jena, Germany
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1617845 02.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!