Carl Zeiss Meditec Aktie
WKN: 531370 / ISIN: DE0005313704
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30.07.2026 09:00:04
EQS-AFR: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_quartalsmitteilung_9m2526.pdf
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://www.zeiss.com/content/dam/med-ag/investor-relations/financial-publications/afx_quarterly_statement_9m2526.pdf
30.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
|07745 Jena, Germany
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
|LEI Code:
|529900GRL4MZ8NMOOK95
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2363338 30.07.2026 CET/CEST
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