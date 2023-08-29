|
29.08.2023 15:48:01
EQS-AFR: CCS Abwicklungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CCS Abwicklungs AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CCS Abwicklungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
29.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CCS Abwicklungs AG
|Ezzestraße 8
|44379 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1714169 29.08.2023 CET/CEST
