EQS-AFR: CCS Abwicklungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CCS Abwicklungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.08.2023 / 15:48 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CCS Abwicklungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 29, 2023
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: CCS Abwicklungs AG
Ezzestraße 8
44379 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
