|
27.03.2024 09:18:13
EQS-AFR: CCS Abwicklungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CCS Abwicklungs AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CCS Abwicklungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
27.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CCS Abwicklungs AG
|Ezzestraße 8
|44379 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1868047 27.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Compleo Charging Solutionsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Compleo Charging Solutionsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Compleo Charging Solutions
|0,25
|13,64%