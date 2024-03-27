27.03.2024 09:18:13

EQS-AFR: CCS Abwicklungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CCS Abwicklungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.03.2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CCS Abwicklungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte

Language: English
Company: CCS Abwicklungs AG
Ezzestraße 8
44379 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: https://www.compleo-cs.com/

 
30.03.22 Compleo Charging Solutions Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
