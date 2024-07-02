|
02.07.2024 11:30:04
EQS-AFR: CCS Abwicklungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CCS Abwicklungs AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CCS Abwicklungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
02.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CCS Abwicklungs AG
|Ezzestraße 8
|44379 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
