02.07.2024 11:30:04

EQS-AFR: CCS Abwicklungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CCS Abwicklungs AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CCS Abwicklungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02.07.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CCS Abwicklungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 31, 2024
Address: https://www.ccs-abwicklung.de/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte

