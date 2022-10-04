|
04.10.2022 11:48:02
EQS-AFR: CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CECONOMY AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: December 18, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/
04.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CECONOMY AG
|Kaistr. 3
|40221 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ceconomy.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1456361 04.10.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!