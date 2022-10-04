EQS-AFR: CECONOMY AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 11:54:50

04.10.2022 / 11:54 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CECONOMY AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 14, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/de/investor-relations/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 10, 2023
Address: https://www.ceconomy.de/en/investor-relations/

Language: English
Company: CECONOMY AG
Kaistr. 3
40221 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.ceconomy.de

 
