|
16.01.2024 14:56:20
EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2024
Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2024
Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports
16.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1816213 16.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CENIT AGmehr Nachrichten
|
14:56
|EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
14:56
|EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
10.01.24
|EQS-News: Continued Growth for CENIT Group (EQS Group)
|
10.01.24
|EQS-News: Weiteres Wachstum für die CENIT Gruppe (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, buy (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|EQS-DD: CENIT AG: Axel Otto, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CENIT AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CENIT AG
|13,65
|3,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Zinssenkungen bröckeln: ATX zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel schwächer -- DAX weitet Vortagesverluste aus -- Wall Street leichter erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag nach unten. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigt sich erneut tiefer. Die Wall Street dürfte einen schwachen Handelsstart hinlegen. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten die Bären.