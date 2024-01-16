EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENIT AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: April 04, 2024Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: April 04, 2024Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 01, 2024Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 01, 2024Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports

