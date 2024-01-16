EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.01.2024 14:56:20

CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.01.2024 / 14:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2024
Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 04, 2024
Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: http://www.cenit.com/berichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2024
Address: http://www.cenit.com/reports

Language: English
Company: CENIT AG
Industriestraße 52 - 54
70565 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.cenit.com

 
