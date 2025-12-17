CENIT Aktie
WKN: 540710 / ISIN: DE0005407100
|
17.12.2025 13:48:33
EQS-AFR: CENIT AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CENIT AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CENIT AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 09, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 31, 2026
Address: https://www.cenit.com/reports
17.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CENIT AG
|Industriestraße 52 - 54
|70565 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cenit.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2247366 17.12.2025 CET/CEST
