EQS-AFR: Cherry SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

15.02.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Cherry SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
81677 München
Germany

 
