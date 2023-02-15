|
15.02.2023 12:00:06
EQS-AFR: Cherry SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CHERRY SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Cherry SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 30, 2023
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2023
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/
