24.04.2024 16:34:58
EQS-AFR: Cherry SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CHERRY SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Cherry SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 22, 2024
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 22, 2024
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 22, 2024
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 22, 2024
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
