|
28.06.2024 10:41:48
EQS-AFR: Cherry SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CHERRY SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Cherry SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/
28.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry SE
|Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1935779 28.06.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CHERRYmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CHERRYmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CHERRY
|2,41
|-2,63%