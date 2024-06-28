Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
EQS-AFR: Cherry SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.06.2024 / 10:41 CET/CEST
Cherry SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2024
Address: https://ir.cherry.de/home/publications/

Language: English
Company: Cherry SE
Rosental 7, c/o Mindspace
80331 Munich
Germany

 
