EQS-AFR: Cherry SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CHERRY SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Cherry SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



11.05.2026 / 15:34 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 15, 2026

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 15, 2026

Address:

Cherry SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: July 15, 2026Address: https://ir.cherry.de/de/home/publications/#annual-reports Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: July 15, 2026Address: https://ir.cherry.de/en/home/publications/#annual-reports

11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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