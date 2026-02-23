EQS-AFR: CO.DON AG i.l.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CO.DON AG i.l. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

CO.DON AG i.l.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.02.2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 24, 2026

Address:

CO.DON AG i.l. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: February 24, 2026Address: https://www.codon-aktiengesellschaft.de/investoren/finanzberichte

