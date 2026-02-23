Aktie

Aktie für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E5C0 / ISIN: DE000A3E5C08

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 12:40:23

EQS-AFR: CO.DON AG i.l.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CO.DON AG i.l. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CO.DON AG i.l.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.02.2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CO.DON AG i.l. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 24, 2026
Address: https://www.codon-aktiengesellschaft.de/investoren/finanzberichte

23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG i.l.
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Internet: https://www.codon-aktiengesellschaft.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2280012  23.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu co.don AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu co.don AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

co.don AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,02 0,00% co.don AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:53 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zoll-Chaos: ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Montag leicht ins Plus vordringen, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächer tendiert. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentierte sich am Montag sehr stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen