09.03.2026 12:09:33

EQS-AFR: CO.DON AG i.l.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: CO.DON AG i.l. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
CO.DON AG i.l.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.03.2026 / 12:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CO.DON AG i.l. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022/2023:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2026
Address: https://www.codon-aktiengesellschaft.de/investoren/finanzberichte

09.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CO.DON AG i.l.
Warthestraße 21
14513 Teltow
Germany
Internet: https://www.codon-aktiengesellschaft.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2287992  09.03.2026 CET/CEST

