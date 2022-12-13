EQS-AFR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.12.2022 11:16:25

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

13.12.2022
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/de/unternehmensberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/en/unternehmensberichte/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/de/unternehmensberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/en/unternehmensberichte/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/de/unternehmensberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2023
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/en/unternehmensberichte/

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
