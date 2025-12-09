Commerzbank Aktie

EQS-AFR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09.12.2025 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/de/unternehmensberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/financial-reports

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/de/unternehmensberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/financial-reports

09.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2242530  09.12.2025 CET/CEST

