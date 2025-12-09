Commerzbank Aktie
WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001
09.12.2025 14:00:13
EQS-AFR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/de/unternehmensberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/financial-reports
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/de/unternehmensberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 06, 2026
Address: https://investor-relations.commerzbank.com/financial-reports
09.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
|Kaiserstraße 16
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.commerzbank.de
