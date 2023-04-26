|
26.04.2023 17:17:12
EQS-AFR: Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Compleo Charging Solutions AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Compleo Charging Solutions AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2023
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2023
Address: https://ir.compleo-charging.com/aktie/ergebnisse-berichte/finanzberichte
26.04.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Compleo Charging Solutions AG
|Ezzestraße 8
|44379 Dortmund
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.compleo-cs.com/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1618195 26.04.2023 CET/CEST
