EQS-AFR: Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.01.2024 / 14:24 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports/

Language: English
Company: Continental AG
Continental-Plaza 1
30175 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.Continental.com

 
