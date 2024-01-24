|
24.01.2024 14:24:44
EQS-AFR: Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Continental AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports/
24.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Continental-Plaza 1
|30175 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.Continental.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1822239 24.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Continental AGmehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.24
|EQS-AFR: Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
24.01.24
|EQS-AFR: Continental AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
23.01.24
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: DAX sackt am Mittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
23.01.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in Frankfurt: Das macht der LUS-DAX am Dienstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Börse Frankfurt: DAX zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Schwacher Handel: LUS-DAX zeigt sich zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: So steht der DAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
19.01.24
|Schwacher Handel: LUS-DAX präsentiert sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Continental AGmehr Analysen
|16.01.24
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.01.24
|Continental Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.24
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.12.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.01.24
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.01.24
|Continental Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.01.24
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.12.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.01.24
|Continental Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.23
|Continental Buy
|Warburg Research
|05.12.23
|Continental Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.11.23
|Continental Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.11.23
|Continental Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.08.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.07.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.05.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.03.23
|Continental Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.01.24
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.01.24
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.12.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|Continental Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.23
|Continental Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Continental AG
|72,84
|0,50%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.