Continental Aktie
WKN: 543900 / ISIN: DE0005439004
|
27.01.2026 14:08:04
EQS-AFR: Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Continental AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2026
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 04, 2026
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports/
27.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Continental-Plaza 1
|30175 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.Continental.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2266704 27.01.2026 CET/CEST
