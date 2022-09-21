Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
21.09.2022 17:25:03

EQS-AFR: Coreo AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Coreo AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Coreo AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.09.2022 / 17:25 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coreo AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2022
Address: http://www.coreo.de

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2022
Address: http://www.coreo.de/en/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2022
Address: http://www.coreo.de

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 22, 2022
Address: http://www.coreo.de/en/

Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Bleichstraße 64
60313 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.coreo.de

 
