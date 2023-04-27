|
27.04.2023 11:17:51
EQS-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/de/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/de/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2023
Address: https://www.creditshelf.com/en/investorrelations/veroeffentlichungen
27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
|60329 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.creditshelf.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1619097 27.04.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Creditshelfmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Creditshelfmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Creditshelf
|15,50
|0,65%