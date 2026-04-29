creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber Aktie
WKN DE: A41YEG / ISIN: DE000A41YEG8
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29.04.2026 20:15:03
EQS-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://creditshelf-ag.de/finanzberichte/
29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
|Hausener Weg 29
|60489 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://creditshelf-ag.de/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2318392 29.04.2026 CET/CEST
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