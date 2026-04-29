creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber Aktie

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft Inhaber für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41YEG / ISIN: DE000A41YEG8

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29.04.2026 20:15:03

EQS-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

29.04.2026 / 20:15 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2024:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026
Address: https://creditshelf-ag.de/finanzberichte/

29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Hausener Weg 29
60489 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: https://creditshelf-ag.de/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2318392  29.04.2026 CET/CEST

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