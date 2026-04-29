EQS-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



29.04.2026 / 20:15 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: June 30, 2026

Address:

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: June 30, 2026Address: https://creditshelf-ag.de/finanzberichte/

29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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