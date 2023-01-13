13.01.2023 15:00:02

EQS-AFR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Daimler Truck Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/FY-2022

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2022

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/FY-2022

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/q2-2023

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 01, 2023
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/q2-2023

Language: English
Company: Daimler Truck Holding AG
Fasanenweg 10
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Internet: www.daimlertruck.com

 
