EQS-AFR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Daimler Truck Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 12, 2026Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2025 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 12, 2026Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/FY-2025 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 12, 2026Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2025 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 12, 2026Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/FY-2025 Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 07, 2026Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/Q2-2026 Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 07, 2026Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/Q2-2026

