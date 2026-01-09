Daimler Truck Aktie
WKN DE: DTR0CK / ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8
|
09.01.2026 16:49:03
EQS-AFR: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Daimler Truck Holding AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Daimler Truck Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2025
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/FY-2025
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/FY-2025
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 12, 2026
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/FY-2025
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investoren/Q2-2026
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2026
Address: https://www.daimlertruck.com/investors/Q2-2026
09.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Fasanenweg 10
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimlertruck.com
