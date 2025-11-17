Delivery Hero Aktie

Delivery Hero für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 14:08:33

EQS-AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.11.2025 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations

17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2231078  17.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Delivery Heromehr Nachrichten