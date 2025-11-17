Delivery Hero Aktie
WKN DE: A2E4K4 / ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
17.11.2025 14:08:33
EQS-AFR: Delivery Hero SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delivery Hero SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delivery Hero SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/de/financial-reports-and-presentations
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2026
Address: https://ir.deliveryhero.com/financial-reports-and-presentations
