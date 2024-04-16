|
16.04.2024 16:50:22
EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 19, 2024
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-prasentationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 19, 2024
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports/
16.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Brühlstraße 11
|30169 Hanover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
