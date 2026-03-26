Delticom Aktie
WKN DE: 514680 / ISIN: DE0005146807
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26.03.2026 10:30:03
EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
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EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-prasentationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports/
26.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1
|31319 Sehnde
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2293584 26.03.2026 CET/CEST
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