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26.03.2026 10:30:03

EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.03.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/berichte-prasentationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 26, 2026
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/reports-presentations/financial-reports/

26.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1
31319 Sehnde
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2293584  26.03.2026 CET/CEST

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