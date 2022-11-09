09.11.2022 15:41:49

EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/mitteilungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/news/

Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hanover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com

 
