Delticom Aktie
WKN DE: 514680 / ISIN: DE0005146807
|
11.11.2025 17:52:54
EQS-AFR: Delticom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Delticom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Delticom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2025
Address: https://www.delti.com/de/investor-relations/mitteilungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 13, 2025
Address: https://www.delti.com/en/investor-relations/news/
11.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delticom AG
|Hedwig-Kohn-Straße 1
|31319 Sehnde
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.delti.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2221048 11.11.2025 CET/CEST
