23.09.2024 09:03:53
EQS-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/
23.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
