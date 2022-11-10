|
10.11.2022 11:01:48
EQS-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2022
Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 17, 2022
Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/
