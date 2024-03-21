21.03.2024 11:20:37

EQS-AFR: Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dermapharm Holding SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dermapharm Holding SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21.03.2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dermapharm Holding SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/de/investor-relations/#tagline-19857

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.dermapharm.de/en/investor-relations/#tagline-19876

21.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1864343  21.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1864343&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dermapharm Holding SEmehr Nachrichten