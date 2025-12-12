Deutsche Beteiligungs Aktie
WKN DE: A1TNUT / ISIN: DE000A1TNUT7
|
12.12.2025 18:00:03
EQS-AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2026
Address: https://www.dbag.de/shareholder-relations/veroeffentlichungen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 10, 2026
Address: https://www.dbag.com/shareholder-relations/publications/
12.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
|Untermainanlage 1
|60329 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dbag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2244950 12.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!